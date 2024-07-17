Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

IRWD stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

