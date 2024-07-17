iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

