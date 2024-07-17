iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112,524 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

