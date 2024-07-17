iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 275.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 337.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 653.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,043. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.