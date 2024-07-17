iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 386.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,181,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

