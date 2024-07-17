iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.67

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 96611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.