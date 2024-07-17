iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.67

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 96611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

