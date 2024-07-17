iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 15.9% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 721,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

