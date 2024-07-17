iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42. 39 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

