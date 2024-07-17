iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.74

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 96661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

