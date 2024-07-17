iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.74

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 96661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
