iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 10,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 3,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 2.09% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Company Profile

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

