iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.39

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 16074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.