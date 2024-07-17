iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.61 and last traded at C$30.63. 3,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.91.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.52.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.