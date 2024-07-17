iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 345,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 107,613 shares.The stock last traded at $31.42 and had previously closed at $31.89.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $561.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.