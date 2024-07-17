iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 345,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 107,613 shares.The stock last traded at $31.42 and had previously closed at $31.89.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $561.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

