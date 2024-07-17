iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.20

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 4408177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

