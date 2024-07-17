iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.52

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 1452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,417,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 459,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

