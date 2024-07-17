iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.88

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.88 and last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 23285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.54.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

