iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.88

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.88 and last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 23285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.54.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
