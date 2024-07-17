iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $133.59

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.59 and last traded at $133.89, with a volume of 455217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

