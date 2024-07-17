Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 5,681,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,759,205. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

