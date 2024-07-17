ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $150.00 at TD Cowen

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. ITT has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ITT by 71.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

