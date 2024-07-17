J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
