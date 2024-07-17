Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 353,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
