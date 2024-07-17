Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $69.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

