Jefferies Financial Group Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $250.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.85. 338,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $96,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

