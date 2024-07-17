Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.34) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($18.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,568 ($20.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,327.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,358.23.

In other news, insider Robin Terrell bought 8,557 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.00) per share, with a total value of £118,771.16 ($154,028.22). 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

