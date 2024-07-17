John Blowers Buys 8,906 Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider John Blowers bought 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £16,297.98 ($21,136.01).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Price Performance

RMMC stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.33) on Wednesday. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £61.02 million and a PE ratio of -246.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.01.

Get River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap alerts:

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.