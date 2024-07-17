John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.88

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

