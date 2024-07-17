Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 17th

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had issued 11,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $1,039,600,000 based on an initial share price of $92.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 3.1 %

KSPI stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.59. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.9154 per share. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPI. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

