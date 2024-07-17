Joshua Allen Franks Sells 3,370 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $2,157,285.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20.

ELF traded down $17.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. 1,598,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

