JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $78.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.4 %

SCHW stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. 42,346,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,709 shares of company stock valued at $42,577,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

