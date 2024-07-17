JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Neutral

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the software’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of ALTR opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.22, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

