K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.01. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.03 and a 52-week high of C$37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KBL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

