Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. 126,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

