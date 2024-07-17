Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 179,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.24 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

