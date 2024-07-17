Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLTR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura
Kaltura Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLTR remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 179,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.24 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kaltura
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.