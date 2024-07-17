KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KALV opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.