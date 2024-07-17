Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Karooooo in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KARO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

