Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $60.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 317,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,411. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

