Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. 566,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

