Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$15.79.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.