Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$15.79.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.