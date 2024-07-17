Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KZR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 2,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

