Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in June

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 177,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 326.67%.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.