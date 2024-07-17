Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.1 %

KXSCF stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.