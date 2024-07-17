Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.
Kinaxis Stock Up 1.1 %
KXSCF stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31.
About Kinaxis
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.