Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 13913072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.