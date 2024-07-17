Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 235,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,121,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $669.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

