Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Shares of K traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.86.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

