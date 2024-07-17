Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,993,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 904,446 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,187,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,513,000 after buying an additional 183,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 525,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,823. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

