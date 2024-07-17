Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knowles traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 27388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
Insider Activity at Knowles
In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Knowles by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Knowles by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Knowles Stock Performance
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
