Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 35,890,000 shares. Currently, 35.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 5,338,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

