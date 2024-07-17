KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $307,113.29 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $307,113.29 and approximately $145,127.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.09 or 0.99958005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00127405 USD and is up 25.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $117,726.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

