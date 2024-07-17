KOK (KOK) Trading Up 38.1% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 73% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $603,208.88 and $107,963.92 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,878.81 or 1.00200587 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00073277 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00127405 USD and is up 25.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $117,726.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

