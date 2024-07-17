K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

